TITUSVILLE -- Kambree Rial clubbed four hits while Chloe Long and Mileigh Phillips drove in two runs apiece Thursday night as the Mid-East 10U all-star team defeated homestanding Titusville, 11-9, and forced a deciding championship game in the District 1 girls softball tournament.
Coach Carrie Slocum's squad broke out on top with three runs in the top of the first inning while Titusville scratched across a run in the bottom of the frame.
After a scoreless second inning by both teams, Mid-East plated four runs in the top of the third for a 7-1 lead, only to see Titusville answer with four runs of its own in the bottom half to trim the deficit to 7-5.
Mid-East countered with three more runs in the fourth and tacked on another run in the fifth while Titusville scored once in the fourth and three more in the sixth to set the final score.
Rial paced Mid-East with two singles, a double and an RBI while Long singled and doubled. Also adding singles were Savannah Cratty, Zeva Freni, Paige Viele and winning pitcher Addie Smock, who also knocked in a run.
Harper Wolfkiel singled and cracked a solo home run for Titusville while Laila Greathouse collected three singles, Kylie Yochum doubled while Capri Womer and Mary Lesko each singled.
Smock went the distance for the win in the circle. She gave up eight hits and four walks while striking out nine.
The two teams will battle again at 6 p.m. today in the winner-take-all championship final at the Richmond Field.
