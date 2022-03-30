8TH GRADE
Rocky Grove wins 2-0
Rocky Grove 25, Oil City 10
Rocky Grove 25, Oil City 19
7TH GRADE
Rocky Grove wins 2-0
Rocky Grove 25, Oil City 19
Rocky Grove 25, Oil City 14
Windy. Partly cloudy skies giving way to showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: March 30, 2022 @ 8:42 pm
