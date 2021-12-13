Saturday's games
BOYS
Titusville 62, Cranberry 47
Isaiah Colon bucketed a game-high 29 points to lead Titusville to a 62-47 victory over Cranberry in the consolation game of the Roy Sanner Memorial tournament.
The game was tight early on as the Rockets (1-1) held a slim 18-17 lead after one frame. But, they went on to outscore the Berries (0-2) 15-8 in each of the second and fourth periods to break away for the win.
Tyler Durstine also netted double digits for the Rockets with 10 points while Drew Wheeling added nine.
Colin Zerbe led the Berries with 13 points while Niko Blauser chipped in with eight points.
GIRLS
Karns City 57, A-C Valley 16
KARNS CITY -- Emma Dailey dropped in 17 points to lead tournament host Karns City past Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 57-16.
The Gremlins (1-1) jumped out to leads of 12-5 after one quarter and 27-10 at the break before cruising in the second half.
Mackenzie Parks led the Falcons (0-2) with seven points while Baylee Blauser added five.
A-C Valley will host Venango Catholic on Thursday.