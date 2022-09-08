Head Start was first launched in 1965; the idea was to provide comprehensive health, nutrition, and education services to children in poverty. It was a groundbreaking concept.
Jefferson-Clarion Head Start operates several programs in addition to Head Start.
Those programs include Early Head Start, Maternal, Infant Early Childhood Home Visiting, Family Literacy, Pre-K Counts, Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program, the PA Pilot Home Visiting Program, Opiate Use Disorder and Parents as Teachers program.