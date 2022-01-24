Q: My Toyota Camry Solara convertible has 72,316 miles on it and I’m concerned about when I should replace the timing belt. I’ve been told in the past that the belt probably won’t last for much longer than 72,000 mile and if it breaks, it will cause severe (expensive) damage. What are your thoughts on this?
B.M., Wilmington, Mass.
A: The four-cylinder engines have timing chains and the V-6s have belts, so it depends on your engine. For belts, we suggest replacement sometime between 75,000 and 100,000 miles. It should be stated in your owner’s manual, if you can find it.
Q: When my car was still under warranty, an Audi service adviser shamed me for having my oil changed by an independent Bosch-certified mechanic using the gravity method. He advised I would void my warranty unless the dealer changed the oil using vacuum extraction as recommended by Audi. Now that my warranty coverage has passed, what’s the real advice on this matter as I prepare for my next oil and filter change?
M.P., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
A: You can’t go wrong pulling the drain plug. Some shops push the extraction method because it is quicker. But there is a risk of oil dripping from the hose during removal and a potential for an engine compartment fire. Remote? Maybe. But I am old-fashioned.
Q: My wife put about 8 gallons of E85 in our new Ford Escape without realizing the difference. Is this detrimental to the engine? The car had a quarter tank and she filled it to three-quarters full.
T.H., Blaine, Minn.
A: For the past 5 or 6 years, the Escape has been a flex fuel vehicle meaning that it will run on regular gasoline or E85. Even cars that are not flex fuel compatible will not usually have any problems if occasionally misfueled. The alcohol has been rather diluted. Of course, fuel economy will be reduced temporarily.
Q: I own a 2016 Ford Edge with the 2.4-liter engine. Last week I went to my dealer for an oil change and safety inspection sticker. One adviser said I needed pads and rotors. The person that brought me the bill said I had at least 5,000 miles left on them and that I was almost in the red and when you get in the red, they wear down fast. I don’t even know what “in the red” means. Should I have my brakes checked somewhere else?
J.H., Boston
A: I presume that the service writer was using sports jargon to tell you that the brakes were nearing the end of their service life. Since you were getting a safety inspection (to get the sticker), the brakes passed the inspection; they are fine. If you are worried, have the pads inspected by any technician after 5,000 more miles. The pads will not wear more quickly.
Q: I have a 2014 Subaru Outback with 97,000 miles on it. I had it in recently for oil change and tire rotation at the dealer where I bought it. At my pickup the customer service representative said I needed to replace both front lower control arm bushings and links immediately! The cost would be $895. It takes 5 hours of labor plus parts. I was surprised as I take it in routinely for routine maintenance. It is now out of extended warranty and the last time it was in for oil and tire rotation it had 90,000 miles on it. I cannot see any leaking under the car, and it drives fine. Should I not drive it or should I get a second independent opinion?
T.L., Evanston, Ill.
A: I am a big fan of getting a second opinion. But I would caution you not to tell the inspector what you were told at the dealership. There is a temptation to agree with the first diagnosis. Simply ask for a front suspension inspection.
Q: How safe is it for any passenger of any age to breathe the air-conditioned air (which streaks windows when wiped) for a long time?
K.C., Chicago
A: Running the air conditioning actually removes a lot of bad stuff. It also removes fog from the interior glass. But the A/C should not cause window streaking. This could be due to a small leak in the heater core allowing coolant (antifreeze) vapors to be deposited on the glass. Otherwise, glass clouding is usually due to plastics and vinyl outgassing. Outgassing and conditioned air are not considered harmful.