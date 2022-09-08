CONNEAUT LAKE -- Oil City's Charlie Motter earned medalist honors after firing a 76 on Thursday, helping the Oilers to a first-place finish as well in the third Region 4 mega match of the season.
Held at the Oakland Beach Golf Club, coach Evan Basham's Oilers had a winning total of 329, five strokes better than runner-up Franklin. Motter shot a 35 on the front 9 and added a 41 on the back to finish first overall. Also scoring for the Oilers were Connor Highfield (81), Will McMahon (83) and Jacob Teeter (89).
Through three of five events, Oil City leads the team standings with 14 points, followed by Franklin (12), Titusville (10), Rocky Grove (6) and Conneaut Area (3).
Franklin was paced by Avery Purich, who carded a season-best 78. He was joined in the scoring by Aidan McCracken (81), Ty Prince (87) and Zach Rugh (88).
Titusville's top four scorers were Kasen Neely (80), Peyton Madden (86), Gavin Chappel (90) and Caden Blakeslee (92) while Rocky Grove was led by Aaron Wetjen's 83. Rounding out the Orioles' scoring were Hayden Bevier (93), Alex Zinz (94) and Dillon Hamilton (95).
Conneaut Area's low man was Robert Gowetski with an 88.
The fourth Region 4 mega match will be held on Monday at Lucky Hills Golf Course.