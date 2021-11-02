A multi-vehicle accident has forced the closure of portions of both Interstate 80 and Route 322.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Interstate 80 westbound is closed beginning at the on-ramp from Route 1007 at exit 64 — Route 66 south — Clarion and ending at exit 60 — Route 66 north — Shippenville.
PennDOT estimates a 9 p.m. reopening time.
In addition, Route 322 is closed in both directions from the intersection of Route 66 in Paint Township to Route 208 in Shippenville.
PennDOT estimates a noon reopening time, but that time can be subject to change.