MEADVILLE -- Oil City's girls softball team has been a pleasant surprise all season long.
After all, Michelle Hoovler's squad won its first four games of the campaign and ended the regular season with another four-game winning streak to finish two games above .500, earning a trip to the District 10 Class 3A playoffs for the first time in 20 years in the process.
As the Oilers began their playoff journey against Region 4 foe Jamestown in a quarterfinal-round matchup on Tuesday afternoon at Allegheny College, the young team's inexperience in the postseason showed in the early going, allowing the seasoned Muskies a chance to jump out to an early lead en route to a 12-1, five-inning decision.
"I think we had a lot of jitters at the beginning of the game and it allowed them (Jamestown) to get on top of us. They are an experienced team and they've been to the playoffs a lot," Hoovler said. "But, I think we loosened up at the end and started to play a little better, so it was a good experience for us. When you consider we didn't win a game just two years ago, it makes me proud of all of our players."
The Muskies' playoff experience showed right from the first inning as pitching ace Miranda Biles blanked the Oilers (11-10) in the top of the first before the offense struck with two runs in the bottom of the frame as Savannah Thurber stroked a two-run double.
Biles continued to keep Oil City's bats at bay over the next two frames, allowing only two baserunners on a walk and an error in the first three innings. That allowed the offense to keep adding on runs as the Muskies plated three runs in the second and four more in the third to open up a 9-0 lead. Reese Schaller highlighted the second inning with a two-run single while Claire Jones pounded a two-run home run in the third stanza.
The Oilers broke through with a run in the fourth frame as Maddie Wenner led off with a single and Nyssa Hanlon followed with another single to put runners on the corners. Mara Martinec then came through with a single to get OC on the board.
After going down in order in the bottom of the fourth, the Muskies put the game away in the fifth with three more runs as Morgan Bercis led off with a single and came around to score on a wild pitch before Matters clobbered a two-run home run to punctuate the win.
"Most of our team is pretty young, so this playoff game was a good experience for them," Hoovler said. "Hopefully, this season gives us something that we can build on for next year."
Oil City finished with four hits in the game as seniors Wenner and Martinec singled in their final game in an Oiler uniform while Hanlon and Payton Liederbach also had a single. Designated player Hannah Krug was the other senior on the roster.
"Maddie has been catching since she was a freshman and she's been really good at working with our young pitchers. She's also been the leader of the team and really set the tone for us," Hoovler said. "Mara has been a really solid player for us and has always done whatever we've asked of her while Hannah worked her way into a new role for us this year and there were times where she really came through for us at the plate."