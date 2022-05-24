May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Prompt diagnosis and treatment can minimize the risk of lasting problems, and early rehabilitation can help maximize recovery.
The Northwest Hospital Foundation has been sponsoring stroke awareness education and activities at UPMC Northwest for more than 10 years.
“Raising awareness of the risk factors and warning signs can help people seek expert medical attention faster, which can reduce complications and speed up recovery, Northwest Hospital Foundation Executive Director Theresa Edder said. “It’s important for the health of our community.”
Learn more from the UPMC Northwest Stroke Program, at https://upmc.me/3vBCkoS.
— Northwest Hospital Foundation