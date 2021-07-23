Graduation exercises were held for 13 students of the practical nursing program at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.

Dr. Cynthia Cornelius, coordinator of the program, welcomed the graduates and their guests. Kara Kauffman gave the invocation and benediction.

Oil City Council hears bonds sale 'did very well'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

During Oil City Council's meeting on Thursday, the panel heard an update on the sale of bonds and approved a resolution declaring a disaster emergency in Oil City due to recent water damage to Wyllis Street and Bissell Avenue.

  • From staff reports

APPOINTED - Dr. Deanna Kelly, daughter of John Kurtich of Seneca and the late Alfreda Kurtich, has been appointed to host a weekly mental health awareness and telemonitoring program for the state of Maryland. Kelly, who is a 1990 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, serves as director of the…

  • From staff reports

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Crudo and Lois Greggs, third.

Routine business handled in Forest

  • From staff reports

Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved a resolution that each municipality in the county may request up to $1,500 in county aid to be used to purchase salt and anti-skid.

Parker's Landing marker unveiled
  • From staff reports

PARKER - A Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission marker that notes the Parker's Landing Petroglyphs are under waters of the Allegheny River for much of the year was unveiled Saturday.

Getting It Right

  • From staff reports

The Music on the Square event in Oil City featuring Max Schang's Trio of Blues is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Town Square.

Admissions team to visit campuses

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The admissions teams from Clarion, Edinboro and California universities will embark today on a three-day trip, beginning today, to spend one day on each campus.

  • From staff reports

Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met last week at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem.