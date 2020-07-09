178 years of marriage among 3 couples

Raymond and Beverly Stewart Schwab of Oil City, center, marked their 63rd wedding anniversary last month. The couple were married June 28, 1957. A family dinner was held to honor the couple. Mr. Schwab's two sisters and their husbands - Jerry and Carole Schwab Pasquarette of Fryburg, left, and Richard and Donna Schwab Morrison of Venus, right, marked the occasion with a family photo. The Pasquarettes have been married for 51 years and the Morrisons have been married for 64 years. The three couples have a combined 178 years of marriage under their belt.