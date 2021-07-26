1923 Model T Ford was Ringgold man's COVID-19 project

Jim Neece of Ringgold came to the Clarion County Fair's Classic Car and Jeep Cruise-In Sunday with his restored 1923 Model T Ford. He said if the car was completely original it would still have the original black paint. (Photo by Randy Bartley)

NEW BETHLEHEM - Mixed among the Jeeps and muscle cars at the Clarion County Fair's Vintage Car and Jeep Show Sunday was a stately relic from the early days of motoring, a 1923 Ford.

Jim Neece's COVID-19 project was to restore the 98-year-old Ford Model T couple. Neece had a tie to the car from his youth.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Play with the puppies

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

Precious Paws Animal Rescue is looking for volunteers to play with the puppies that arrived from Texas on Wednesday.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Crudo and Lois Greggs, third.

Community News

Oil City Council hears bonds sale 'did very well'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

During Oil City Council's meeting on Thursday, the panel heard an update on the sale of bonds and approved a resolution declaring a disaster emergency in Oil City due to recent water damage to Wyllis Street and Bissell Avenue.

About People
Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

APPOINTED - Dr. Deanna Kelly, daughter of John Kurtich of Seneca and the late Alfreda Kurtich, has been appointed to host a weekly mental health awareness and telemonitoring program for the state of Maryland. Kelly, who is a 1990 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, serves as director of the…

Community News

Routine business handled in Forest

  • From staff reports

Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved a resolution that each municipality in the county may request up to $1,500 in county aid to be used to purchase salt and anti-skid.

+2
Parker's Landing marker unveiled
Community News

Parker's Landing marker unveiled

  • From staff reports

PARKER - A Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission marker that notes the Parker's Landing Petroglyphs are under waters of the Allegheny River for much of the year was unveiled Saturday.