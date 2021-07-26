1923 Model T Ford was Ringgold man's COVID-19 project

Jim Neece of Ringgold came to the Clarion County Fair's Classic Car and Jeep Cruise-In Sunday with his restored 1923 Model T Ford. He said if the car was completely original it would still have the original black paint. (Photo by Randy Bartley)
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Crudo and Lois Greggs, third.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to provide immediate and recurring savings to customers through a combination of a one-time bill credit and ongoing rate reductions.
During Oil City Council's meeting on Thursday, the panel heard an update on the sale of bonds and approved a resolution declaring a disaster emergency in Oil City due to recent water damage to Wyllis Street and Bissell Avenue.
APPOINTED - Dr. Deanna Kelly, daughter of John Kurtich of Seneca and the late Alfreda Kurtich, has been appointed to host a weekly mental health awareness and telemonitoring program for the state of Maryland. Kelly, who is a 1990 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, serves as director of the…
The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation, in collaboration with Clarion Hospital and our community partners, is proud to introduce Enhance the Conversation, a weekly column featuring local perspectives aimed to address COVID-19 vaccination in Clarion County.