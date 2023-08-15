2 area locations benefit in state's EV charging effort

Fifty-four projects in 35 counties, including two in Venago County, were selected to expand access to electric vehicle charging, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release.
The Emlenton Truck Plaza and TravelCenters of America in Harrisville, both of which are off Interstate 80, will benefit in the first round of conditional awards for federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding, the release said.
WASHINGTON — The remains of Richard M. Sharrow, an Army sergeant and Marienville resident who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for on Jan. 24, the Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday in a news release.
PennDOT has announced that work will begin soon on two bridges in Venango County — the bridge that carries Route 8 over Cherry Run in Rouseville and the Rynd Farm Bridge over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) will present a retrospective exhibit of Emlenton resident Andor Paposi-Jobb, who is an acclaimed painter, teacher and international judo champion, at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 24.
HARRISBURG — Franklin is among 77 communities statewide that will benefit from $35.5 million in grant money to support traffic signal upgrades, according to a news release from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.
The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.