BIRTHDAY — Joan (Skiba) Rearick, a former resident of Oil City, recently celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends. She is a graduate of Oil City High School and was a long-time employee of General Telephone, later GTE and now Verizon. She was married to the late Allen Rearick. Sh…
Beautiful May weather, alternating between clouds and sun, greeted the dozen or so volunteers who ranged the hillsides of Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City to place flags at the graves of veterans on Monday afternoon.
St. Joseph Parish will host its 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration on July 4 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the Parish grounds in Lucinda. The festival, which is Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event, has also scheduled two pre-festival kick-off events again this year: St. Joseph's L…
HONOREE — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has been honored as a Distinguished Teacher Scholar at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Stover, a professor of pharmacy practice, specializes in infectious diseases pha…
Cranberry Area High School went on with its yearly picnic for students on Friday, despite the manhunt that was taking place Friday morning and early afternoon for a prisoner who had escaped from nearby UPMC Northwest, where he was being treated for an injury.