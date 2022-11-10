Pennsylvania residents will experience something very rare when John Fetterman joins the U.S. Senate in January — two Democratic senators representing the state at the same time.

There have only been two similar occurrences since way back in March 1857, and only for a grand total of fewer than four combined years.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Turkey Trot set for Nov. 19

  • From staff reports

A family friendly 5K Foxburg Turkey Trot will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on the Foxburg bike trail at 40 Main St., Foxburg.

Community News

SCI Forest to hold job fair

  • From staff reports

MARIENVILLE — The state Department of Corrections (DOC) will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at SCI Forest, with the goal of filling dozens of positions for employment at that facility.

Community News

3 Venango townships vote on fire tax

  • From staff reports

Residents of three Venango County townships served by Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department voted Tuesday on a referendum that proposed an annual 1-mill fire tax for residents in those townships.

Community News

Turnout totals high across tri-county

  • From staff reports

Voter turnout was high Tuesday across the tri-county area, and Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano significantly outpolled their opponents in Republican-dominated Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.

Community News

James’ Bill on mining reclamation becomes law

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would add a member of the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board, was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 105 of 2022.

Community News

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.