Two Rocky Grove High School seniors have earned band awards.
Keirstin Gregory received the Band Director's Award For Excellence. She is the daughter of Jennifer Gregory of Reno and Brock Gregory of Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Light rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 53F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 4:59 am
Two Rocky Grove High School seniors have earned band awards.
Keirstin Gregory received the Band Director's Award For Excellence. She is the daughter of Jennifer Gregory of Reno and Brock Gregory of Franklin.