HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 208 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

The state said Forest County reported two new deaths on Saturday and Venango County reported one new deaths on Sunday.

  • From staff reports

90TH BIRTHDAY - Sara "Sis" Brown of Butler will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 16. She is the eldest daughter of 18 children born to Lewis and Dorothy Grossman. She has lived most of her life in Butler County and the Wesley/Barkeyville area. Her family includes six children, 1…

Thompson statement

  • From staff reports

U.S. Congressman Glenn Thompson, who represents Pennsylvania's 15th District in the U.S. House, issued this statement Wednesday evening:

Clarion County Deeds

  • From staff reports

The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.

State House leaders react

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - Bryan Cutler, the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff issued the following statement about Wednesday's actions in Washington, D.C.:

Tri-county's jobless rate continues to fall
Tri-county's jobless rate continues to fall

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's unemployment rate fell yet again, including in Clarion County, where its 5.7% seasonally adjusted rate for November was well below the statewide and U.S. averages of 6.6% and 6.7%, respectively.

Thompson, Kelly to oppose Biden's votes
Thompson, Kelly to oppose Biden's votes

  • From staff and wire reports

HARRISBURG (AP) - Eight Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania, falling in line with President Donald Trump, said that they will oppose the state's electoral votes being cast today for President-elect Joe Biden.

About the grant

  • From staff reports

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

  • From staff reports

ANNIVERSARY - Dan and Carol Walters of Vowinckel celebrated their 61-year wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple were married Dec. 31, 1959, at the First Presbyterian Church in Kane. They are the parents of five children, Rhonda Kifer and her husband, Larry, of St. Augustine, Florida, S…