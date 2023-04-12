April 12, 2001
Overnight visitors to Venango County could soon find their pockets a little lighter if the county commissioners choose to enact a new hotel room tax to fund tourist promotion efforts here.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity has announced that more than $11 million of unclaimed property is owed to residents of Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.
About the organization
The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Venango County will host its awards and recognition event at the Emerging Technology Center on Howard Street in Franklin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
The Fort Venango Mic and Key Club will host a training session for anyone interested in amateur radio operation on Saturday, April 29.
The PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center unveiled its Clean Energy Commonwealth map Tuesday.
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honors lists for the third quarter grading period:
PERFORMANCE — Emily Hayes, daughter of Scott and Lorri Hayes of Harrisville, will be featured playing the harp for the annual Grove City College senior recital in the Arnold Recital Hall at the Pew Fine Arts Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Her music instructor is Julia Scott, and her ac…
Oil City TOPS
April 12, 2001
Clarion County GOP committee to hold spring breakfast
Franklin Gardeners Association
FOXBURG — Seneca Rocks Audubon and Foxburg Free Library will host a free nature program titled “Our Local Woodpeckers” at Lincoln Hall above the Foxburg Free Library, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Keystone Class of 1969
The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold its annual meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the library.
April 11, 2001
A roadway improvement project on Route 173 in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County, is scheduled to start next week.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a public night at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center near Camp Coffman Road, including a presentation by Tim Spuck on “Big Astronomy,” at 7 p.m. Saturday.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Velma Grace Peters of Parker. The article was submitted by her family.)
The Clarion International Association will host the 16th annual Cultural Xchange Night in the multipurpose room of Gemmell Student Center at PennWest-Clarion at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Work will begin next week to rehabilitate a 93-year-old bridge that carries Route 408 (Thompson Street) over Oil Creek in Hydetown Borough in Crawford County.
Sugarcreek Borough police are conducting a series of traffic details aimed at aggressive driving through April 23.
The Friends of Oil Creek State Park has announced the group will hold its Chicks-in-the-Sticks event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Egbert Farm day use area of Oil Creek State Park.
Scrubgrass Grange will hold a “Meet Your Candidate” public forum at 7 p.m. April 18. Venango County Common Pleas judicial and Venango County commissioner candidates have been invited to participate.
April 10, 2001
An election primary candidates forum for the contested offices of Clarion County commissioner and Clarion County register/recorder will be held at 7 p.m. April 18 at Main Street Center in Clarion.
An article in Friday’s newspaper about the Franklin City Council meeting on Monday night contained information that was wrongly attributed.
Rocky Grove Class of 1973
Cook Forest State Park will hold an in line spinner tying class from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
A Dinner with a Doctor will be held at 4 p.m. April 16 at Wildcat Mansion in Franklin.
A Bible Prophecy Conference will be held at Wildcat Mansion at 7 p.m. April 28-30 at the Wildcat Mansion in Franklin.
Bridge Buddies
The Clarion County Jail reported a spike in COVID-19 cases during the past month. Warden Jeff Hornberger, during the jail board meeting this week, said there were several inmates who tested positive for the virus.
The Franklin Memorial Day Parade is planned for May 29, and the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, which is in charge of the event this year, is seeking groups to participate.
Cranberry Area High School student Devin Dulaney has earned a place in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Festivals and will perform in the 2023 PMEA All-State Chorus at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos on Saturday, April 22.
Franklin street crews have announced plans to sweep city streets next week in the following areas:
Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive with UPMC Northwest at the hospital from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
FOXBURG — Roy Engelbrecht’s photography exhibit will open the Red Brick Gallery and Gift Shop 2023 season on weekends from April 14 to May 21.
The city of Franklin Water Department and Fire Department personnel will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove area starting Monday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The Venango Museum is now accepting reservations for its antique appraisal luncheon.