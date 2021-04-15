April 15, 1999

A forest fire burned 100 acres at the Sand Curve area of Rockland Township Wednesday.

  • From staff reports

Connie Shull has organized the Relay for Life - Paint Venango County Purple event for nine years.

  • From staff reports

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Jane and Jim Reynolds, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, third.

Area health systems' COVID-19 report

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,798 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 10,830 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,047 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has four COVID-19 in-patient…

Southbound lanes closed on Route 8
Southbound lanes closed on Route 8

  • From staff reports

The southbound lanes of Route 8 are closed in Venango County from the intersection with Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township to the intersection with Old Route 8 in Irwin Township.

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Seven TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Attendees enjoy talks of past, present, future
Attendees enjoy talks of past, present, future

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

There were a couple of common sentiments shared among attendees at Oil City's 150th anniversary celebration at Justus Park on Sunday - a strong sense of community and an appreciation of where the city has been in its rich history and the possibilities moving forward.

COLUMN: Being 'fully alive' is being fully the person God created
COLUMN: Being 'fully alive' is being fully the person God created

  • By ELIZABETH IVELL

"We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him. The death he died, he died to sin, once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God. So you also must consider yourselves dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus." - Romans 6:9-11