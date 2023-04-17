The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes the following new members for April: BLT’s Café, CZ Consulting, DuBois Business College, Franklin Glass, Greater Erie Community Action Committee, Keeley and Frank Mechanical Contractors Inc., Mother Earth Designs, Northwest Savings Bank, St. Benedict Education Center and USA Choice Internet Services.
Several West Forest High School students in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) program won awards in the STAR Event competition at the Pennsylvania FCCLA State Leadership Conference.
HONOR ROLL — Lily Homan, a junior at North Clarion High School, was named to the honor roll for the third-quarter grading period at North Clarion. Her name was omitted from the list that was submitted to the newspaper and published Thursday.