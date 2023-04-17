April 17, 2001

The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes the following new members for April: BLT’s Café, CZ Consulting, DuBois Business College, Franklin Glass, Greater Erie Community Action Committee, Keeley and Frank Mechanical Contractors Inc., Mother Earth Designs, Northwest Savings Bank, St. Benedict Education Center and USA Choice Internet Services.

Community News

Politics

Venango GOP to hold Lincoln dinner ThursdayThe Venango County Republican Committee will hold its annual “In the Spirit of Lincoln” dinner Thursday at Wanango Country Club in Reno.

Community News

Getting it right

The early bird discounts for the Oil Creek 5 & 13 stacked trail races that will be held in Titusville in May will continue until April 23.

Community News

Franklin hydrant flushing set

Franklin water department and fire department personnel will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day next week.

Community News

About People

HONOR ROLL — Lily Homan, a junior at North Clarion High School, was named to the honor roll for the third-quarter grading period at North Clarion. Her name was omitted from the list that was submitted to the newspaper and published Thursday.