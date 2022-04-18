April 18, 2000

Franklin High School will begin requiring culminating projects for graduation next year. According to state regulations, all 501 school districts in the state must have some sort of culminating graduation project in place. 

Nurses to honor nurses

CLARION — The Muxi chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing, is planning a tribute to nurses who have died, called “Fallen Heroes,” and the group is asking the public’s help in the endeavor.

Venango gas prices below region's average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — In the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where this week’s average price of gasoline is below the average western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Library to hold hypnosis show tonight

  • From staff reports

A local woman will perform at the Oil City Library twice this month — tonight at a Magic and Comedy Hypnosis Show and again later in April as part of a children’s sing-along.

About People
About People

MOVED — Chuck Zerres of Franklin has moved to a new memory care unit in Pittsburgh. He worked for many years as a machinist at Joy Manufacturing before retiring in 2008. He and his late wife, Pat, were directors of a local Christian ministry. Cards may be sent to him, in care of Arden Courts…