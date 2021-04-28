April 28, 1999

Franklin's Hillary Hager has been voted a second-team all-state selection by The Associated Press in the Big School Division.

Community News

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - People looking for employment in the tri-county area might want to try their luck today at the Clarion Mall, where a job and education fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community News

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Senate on Tuesday approved legislation to stop the proposed plan to toll bridges on Pennsylvania's interstate system, according to a news release from state Sen. Scott Hutchinson.

Community News

State updates mask guidance

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG -State Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced the department has updated its mask guidance to reflect the announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Community News

Move Over Law is now in effect in state

  • From staff reports

The state's new Move Over Law took effect Tuesday, and PennDOT is reminding motorists the law requires drivers approaching an emergency response area to move away from the area and lower their speed or face fines up to $2,000.

Community News

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's March seasonally adjusted unemployment rate - for the most part - was down from February, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Community News

  • From staff reports

The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry president is Kim Titley.

Community News

  • From staff and wire reports

HARRISBURG (AP) - The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education estimates it can save millions of dollars by merging six of its 14 universities into two new institutions, according to more than 400 pages of planning documents released Monday, two days before a vote on the plan.

Community News

  • From staff reports

APPOINTED - Saxon Daugherty has been appointed safety press officer for the northwest region District 1 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He will be a liaison between District 1 and its partners, customers, and the public on safety issues and functions as a PennDOT spo…

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,990 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,992 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,093 tests were positive for the virus.

Community News

State lifts hold on use of J&J vaccine

  • From staff reports

Harrisburg The Pennsylvania Department of Health Friday notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. The move follows updated guidance announced Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prev…