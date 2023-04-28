April 28, 2001

UPMC Northwest is on track to announce next week whether Sugarcreek Borough can meet its financial obligations to host a new $65 million hospital. The health organization announced last week that it was giving the borough until Monday to decide land acquisition issues and financial obligations associated with the new hospital deal.

Community News

Annual Rail 66 bike race set June 3

  • From staff reports

The annual Rail 66 11.5-mile time trial is set for Saturday, June 3, on the Rail 66 paved trail from Farmington Township Community Park in Leeper to Northwest Hardwoods south of Marienville.

Community News

Handbell concert set May 7 in Grove City

  • From staff reports

A joint concert by the Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College ensemble), the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City and the Celebration Community Ringers will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Tower Presbyterian Church.