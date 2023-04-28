UPMC Northwest is on track to announce next week whether Sugarcreek Borough can meet its financial obligations to host a new $65 million hospital. The health organization announced last week that it was giving the borough until Monday to decide land acquisition issues and financial obligations associated with the new hospital deal.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced the Visitable Inclusive Tax Credits for Accessible Living (VITAL) Act to address the housing affordability and accessibility crisis for people with disabilities, according to a news release from Casey’s office.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, beginning May 3, invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge replacement project of Pilgrimham Bridge No. 1, which carries Route 208 over Turkey Run in Salem Township, Clarion County.
TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville has announced it will celebrate its annual pinning and commencement ceremonies for graduating nursing students at 11 a.m. Saturday in Henne Auditorium in the Broadhurst Science Center.
A joint concert by the Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College ensemble), the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City and the Celebration Community Ringers will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Tower Presbyterian Church.