April 30, 2001

Candidates for the district justice job in the Sugarcreek-Pleasantville corridor drew sharp distinctions between their professional backgrounds during a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Venango County.

0
0
0
0
0

About People
Community News

About People

SELECTED — Grace Barlett, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, was one of 72 students selected for the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences from an applicant pool of 403 students across Pennsylvania. The School for the Sciences, hosted at Carnegie-Mellon University fo…

Community News

Annual Rail 66 bike race set June 3

  • From staff reports

The annual Rail 66 11.5-mile time trial is set for Saturday, June 3, on the Rail 66 paved trail from Farmington Township Community Park in Leeper to Northwest Hardwoods south of Marienville.