Anna DeVelde, 18, of Franklin, has been drawing for most of her life, and she has entered the Pennsylvania Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest three times. Tuesday, the judges acknowledged her pencil drawing of two greater white-fronted geese as “Best of Show” among the 692 entries from Pennsylvania students.
Spring could finally be felt in the air Tuesday night in downtown Franklin as balmy weather and evening sunshine greeted the park-full of families who came to participate in the annual city Easter egg hunt in Fountain Park.
BRADDOCK — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was back in Braddock on Friday after being discharged earlier in the day from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, where he was treated for major depression, the Senate announced in a news release.
HONORED — Dr. Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate who is currently director of the University of Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, was recently honored by the Maryland Daily Record as one of the top 100 women in Maryland. Each year, the Daily Record recognizes the top 1…