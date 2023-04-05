April 5, 2001

Anna DeVelde, 18, of Franklin, has been drawing for most of her life, and she has entered the Pennsylvania Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest three times. Tuesday, the judges acknowledged her pencil drawing of two greater white-fronted geese as “Best of Show” among the 692 entries from Pennsylvania students.

Rose A. McKenzie
Rose A. McKenzie

Rose A. McKenzie, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Volunteers work on wildlife habitat

  • From staff reports

Volunteers with the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) and American Woodcock Society (AWS) tackled another section of alder renewal for wildlife at Tionesta Lake on Saturday.

Great night for Franklin egg hunt
Great night for Franklin egg hunt

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Spring could finally be felt in the air Tuesday night in downtown Franklin as balmy weather and evening sunshine greeted the park-full of families who came to participate in the annual city Easter egg hunt in Fountain Park.

Fetterman discharged from hospital

  • From staff reports

BRADDOCK — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was back in Braddock on Friday after being discharged earlier in the day from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, where he was treated for major depression, the Senate announced in a news release.

About People
About People

HONORED — Dr. Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate who is currently director of the University of Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, was recently honored by the Maryland Daily Record as one of the top 100 women in Maryland. Each year, the Daily Record recognizes the top 1…