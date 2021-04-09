Jeanne Rukhardt picks a handful of daffodils from some of the 400-500 yellow flowers blooming in her yard along Route 322 east of Franklin. Burkhardt and her son, Merlyn, said most of the flowers, which they have been planting on their property the last six or seven years, started to bloom over the weekend.
BROOKVILLE - National Rifle Association instructor Mike McQuown understands why gun control is a topic of conversation, especially since President Joe Biden has issued an executive order that tightens some gun controls, including that on ghost guns.
Clarion Rotary - Eric Stewart, executive director of the American Rabbit Breeders Association, was the guest speaker at the April 5 meeting of the Clarion Rotary. The meeting was held at the Clarion YMCA.
The Out of the Archives published in Tuesday's newspaper incorrectly identified the band at the Oil City centennial celebration. The band was from East Forest in Marienville, according to one of the pictured band members. The director pictured in the back row is Robert English, who later tau…
After a challenging year for education, Remake Learning Days Across America is returning this spring in 17 regions - including northwest Pennsylvania - with family-friendly learning events designed to engage caregivers, parents and kids around the country.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's February unemployment rate - for the most part - was up from January, and above both the statewide and U.S. seasonally adjusted averages of 7.3% and 6.2%, respectively.
PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week - for the most part - is below the western Pennsylvania average of $2.99, which is 2 cents cheaper than last week, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
EMLENTON - The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course, conducted by the Penn State Extension, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Scrubgrass Grange, 5104 Emlenton-Clintonville Road. The exam will begin at 2 p.m.