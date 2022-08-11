Former Rocky Grove resident Steve Plyler is taking his father, Wayne, brother-in-law, John Allison Jr., both of Franklin, and Ed Harris of Beaver Falls to North Carolina to pound the oval at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, an opportunity he recently won while attending a Winston Cup promotional event in North Carolina.
APPOINTED — Jessica Rudegeair was appointed the new chair of the Oil Region Library Association board of directors at the association’s annual meeting last month. Sarah Margherio, Deb Rosen and Anne Bakker were reappointed to their officer positions on the board. Margherio is vice chair, Ros…
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported decreases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, which follows two consecutive reporting periods of increases.
SCHOLARSHIPS — Mia Gourley, a 2022 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, and Darcie Maul, a 2022 graduate of West Forest High School, were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Clarion Hospital Foundation to pursue their education through the nursing program at Penn West Clarion (form…
RECOGNIZED — Edward Jones Financial advisor Jon Williams, of Clarion, was named to the Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022 by Forbes and SHOOK Research, ranking No. 34 in Pennsylvania. The list is composed of 1,000 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40 with at le…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has scheduled line painting for next week in Forest County, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., weather permitting, which is expected to take place on various roadways.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a presentation of one-room and two-room schoolhouses of the past at their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the History Center at the corner of Broad and Lafayette Streets in New Bethlehem.