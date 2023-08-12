Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Activities Sunday at the Venango County Fair typified rural America. Antique tractors huffed and puffed in a tractor pull at the Kiwanis Bowl. The gospel music group the Harrisons expressed their faith through music at the stage. Barns were filled with 4-H youngsters and their parents. Rural and city folk alike strolled the tree-shaded fairgrounds.
HARRISBURG — Franklin is among 77 communities statewide that will benefit from $35.5 million in grant money to support traffic signal upgrades, according to a news release from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.
The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.
The annual Astroblast star party will be held Tuesday through Sunday, Aug. 15-20, at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center at 4249 Camp Coffman Road about 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman in Cranberry.
NEW MEMBERS — Three new members were inducted into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. They are Dr. Kyle Shilk, who is employed by UPMC and is certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine; BreAnna Liberto, who owns Clarion Center for the Arts and is a past RYLA student for Rotary; and Emily …