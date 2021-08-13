Aug. 13, 1999
The 1999 Franklin Senior League All-Star team will make the trip to the World Series in Kissimmee, Fla., after knocking off Stratford, Conn., 4-1, Thursday evening to capture the U.S. Eastern Regional title.
Updated: August 13, 2021 @ 2:49 am
Cranberry Township will host a car cruise and free bluegrass concert Saturday, Aug. 21, in Morrison Park.
Barrow card party - Bridge winners Wednesday at the Barrow card party luncheon were Mary Emanuele, first; Nancy Whaley, second; and Soni Houser, third.
Oil City Class of 1961
Aug. 13, 1999
Forest County commissioners chairman Mark Kingston said at the panel's meeting Wednesday there are times when it takes an hour or more for an ambulance to arrive on the east side of the county.
Cranberry Township will allocate more coronavirus relief money toward rent and mortgage assistance for low to moderate income households.
Aug. 12, 1999
Oil City Class of 1958
Graduates
Students in Venango County school districts can once again receive free haircuts during the United Way of Venango County's third annual Back to School: Hair Affair.
In addition to Harold Albright and Layton Matchulet, who served as general chairmen of the Oil City centennial committee, many others whose names were familiar around town had leadership roles in planning the celebration.
KNOX - The Keystone School Board earlier this week hired Teresa L. Young as the district's superintendent.
MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon signed the decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning project.
The Titusville Oil Festival will kick off Friday and run through Sunday.
Frederick and Nancy Keen of Marble-Fryburg area will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Flint knapping is a primitive craft that's growing in popularity, and Joe Graham, of Hilliards, was on hand to demonstrate it Wednesday at the Venango County Fair.
A little piece of Oil City's landmark Drake Theater has received a new lease on life and is now on display at the Venango Museum.
CLARION - Jill Foys, executive director of the Northwest Commission, brought some good news to the Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday.
The UPMC health system isn't requiring its workers to be vaccinated at this point.
KNOX - The permits weren't "in hand" as of Tuesday, but Knox Borough officials believe Horsethief Days will begin as scheduled Saturday.
BUTLER - Butler Health System, which includes Clarion Hospital, has again received recognition as an accredited Center of Excellence by the Surgical Review Corp.
CLARION - Courtroom No. 1 of the Clarion County Courthouse will be closed for most of August as extensive remodeling has begun, including painting and the installation of new carpeting.
Aug. 11, 1999
Ronnie Beith, the beloved Franklin events and marketing coordinator, was honored for her tireless work for the city on Sunday.
Oil City was a popular stop for circuses and curiosity shows throughout the 20th century as the prosperous oil town attracted many big-name performers.
Oil City Class of 1975
Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Aug. 10, 1999
Alan McGill, a senior supervisory special agent with the state Attorney Generals' Office, is available to speak at schools, churches and community organizations in regard to how to recognize scams. He can be contacted at amcgill@attorneygeneral.gov.
In addition to circus acts, many other entertainment options could be found in Oil City and the surrounding area a century ago.
Robert and Kim Gates of Sligo will celebrate there 30th wedding anniversary today.
People flocked to Fountain Park for Taste of Franklin on Sunday.
CLARION - Melissa Fulton, executive director of the United Way of Clarion, was watching the weather radar very closely Saturday afternoon. Fulton, the organizer of the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival still had an evening of entertainment on tap and rain would not help.
Dan and Jody Smayda of Oil City will mark their 35th wedding anniversary Thursday.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights William "Bill" Kapp of Oil City. The article was submitted by his family.
Oil City once was a hub of railroad activity, both passenger and freight, from the turn of the century through the 1950s.
Aug. 9, 1999
CLARION - "Bluegrass is fun music," said Jeff Parker of the band "Cattywampus." "It just makes you want to tap your toe."
