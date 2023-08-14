The Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority keeps looking to improve the economic environment of the city. One of two sites of interest to the authority is the former Amalie Refinery land at the entrance to the city on Route 322 west of town.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) will present a retrospective exhibit of Emlenton resident Andor Paposi-Jobb, who is an acclaimed painter, teacher and international judo champion, at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 24.
HARRISBURG — Franklin is among 77 communities statewide that will benefit from $35.5 million in grant money to support traffic signal upgrades, according to a news release from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.
The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.
The annual Astroblast star party will be held Tuesday through Sunday, Aug. 15-20, at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center at 4249 Camp Coffman Road about 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman in Cranberry.