Aug. 14, 2001

The Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority keeps looking to improve the economic environment of the city. One of two sites of interest to the authority is the former Amalie Refinery land at the entrance to the city on Route 322 west of town.

Work of painter, Emlenton resident to be on display
Work of painter, Emlenton resident to be on display

  • From staff reports

The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) will present a retrospective exhibit of Emlenton resident Andor Paposi-Jobb, who is an acclaimed painter, teacher and international judo champion, at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Getting it right

An article in Thursday’s newspaper listed an incorrect last name for Rainy Linn, one of the founders of the Venango County Fair and long-time fair board member.

ANNIVERSARY: McKenzie/50 years
ANNIVERSARY: McKenzie/50 years

Stephen and Patricia McKenzie are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today, and they will host a celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at their home at 318 Astrah Road in Franklin.

Drum, bugle corps enjoys OC stop
Drum, bugle corps enjoys OC stop

The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.

Astroblast star party set next week

  • From staff reports

The annual Astroblast star party will be held Tuesday through Sunday, Aug. 15-20, at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center at 4249 Camp Coffman Road about 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman in Cranberry.