Aug. 17, 2000

Nathan Snyder and Chris Noel, both of Cranberry, and T.J. and Jared Bean, were among fairgoers who visited the Venango County Fair this week.

Tags

Community News

Precious Paws founder to be honored

  • From staff reports

Cathy Baldwin, who founded Precious Paws Animal Rescue in 2001, will be honored for her service to animals during a public ceremony at the nonprofit’s Seneca clinic during a ceremony from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Community News

Clarion community discussion canceled

  • From staff reports

A community discussion about how Clarion residents can work on becoming a more welcoming community, which was to be held today at the Clarion Main Street Center, has been canceled.

Community News

About People

APPOINTED — Jessica Rudegeair was appointed the new chair of the Oil Region Library Association board of directors at the association’s annual meeting last month. Sarah Margherio, Deb Rosen and Anne Bakker were reappointed to their officer positions on the board. Margherio is vice chair, Ros…