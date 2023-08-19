Aug. 20, 2001

Not only did Franklin YMCA youth director Brian Foster return from England with new insights into soccer, history, culture, sportsmanship and ice, he also came back with invitations to do it again.

Community News

Jefferson firearms, Indian artifact show set Sept. 2

  • Randy Bartley

The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.