Aug. 21, 2000

A son was born at 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Northwest Medical Center to Robin and Rankin Montgomery of 113 Parker Ave., Franklin. 

WEDDING: Brancato/Griffith
Community News

Joseph and Shannon Thomas Brancato of Conneaut Lake announce the marriage of their daughter, Kenzie Jo Brancato, to Dr. Justin Griffith of Youngstown, Ohio.

Community News

State reports region's daily average number of COVID-19 cases

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Venango and Forest counties, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which the entire region reported decreases.

Community News

Precious Paws founder to be honored

  • From staff reports

Cathy Baldwin, who founded Precious Paws Animal Rescue in 2001, will be honored for her service to animals during a public ceremony at the nonprofit’s Seneca clinic during a ceremony from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Community News

Clarion community discussion canceled

  • From staff reports

A community discussion about how Clarion residents can work on becoming a more welcoming community, which was to be held today at the Clarion Main Street Center, has been canceled.