Aug. 21, 2000
A son was born at 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Northwest Medical Center to Robin and Rankin Montgomery of 113 Parker Ave., Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A son was born at 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Northwest Medical Center to Robin and Rankin Montgomery of 113 Parker Ave., Franklin.
Aug. 21, 2000
Southern Venango County Community Days is back, with a full slate of family fun, food and entertainment, from 10 a.m. to dusk Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Clintonville fire hall.
State Rep. Lee James hosted his annual Senior Expo this week at the Rocky Grove fire hall.
The Venango County Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association heard an update at their meeting this week about safety equipment the county is making available to the group.
Oil City Garden Club
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Rita M. Erwin of Venus. The article was submitted by her granddaughter, Michelle Semprevivo.)
Joseph and Shannon Thomas Brancato of Conneaut Lake announce the marriage of their daughter, Kenzie Jo Brancato, to Dr. Justin Griffith of Youngstown, Ohio.
Friday, Aug. 19
The Tionesta Indian Festival swung into high speed Thursday night with a train, dunking booth, Native American dancers and even an appearance by Elvis.
Astroblast will start Tuesday and run through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center between Oil City and Clarion on Camp Coffman Road.
Dean’s list
Aug. 19, 2000
Aug. 18, 2000
Clarion TOPS
Mark and Sharon Peterson of Franklin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Aug. 5.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Venango and Forest counties, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which the entire region reported decreases.
Poppin’ Sweet Shop may no longer be in its storefront location in Franklin, but it will soon be “poppin’ up” in plenty of other places as the business is moving to a mobile format.
A blighted property in Brookville will soon become a community resource center through a cooperative agreement between Brookville Borough and the Jefferson County Historical Society.
The annual Fighter’s Ball Presents: Cocktails for a Cause will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Quality Inn in Franklin.
The liquor license for the Yellow Dog Lantern, a longtime restaurant on Elm Street in downtown Oil City, will be auctioned off Monday by the Internal Revenue Service.
The first day of school for students in Oil City School District is Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Aug. 17, 2000
Coburn
Oil City TOPS
Venango County Economic Development Authority members were presented with a draft 2023 budget and heard an update on the work at 100 Seneca in Oil City during their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Gib and Darlene Wolbert of Lucinda will celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday.
Valley Grove School Board members talked about professional substitute teacher rates during their meeting Monday.
Work is expected to start next week on a project to remove the South Perry Street bridge over Oil Creek in Titusville.
Cathy Baldwin, who founded Precious Paws Animal Rescue in 2001, will be honored for her service to animals during a public ceremony at the nonprofit’s Seneca clinic during a ceremony from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
PennDOT has posted plans online for a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 208 over a Scrubgrass Creek tributary in Clintonville.
Aug. 16, 2000
Cranberry Class of 1956
A community discussion about how Clarion residents can work on becoming a more welcoming community, which was to be held today at the Clarion Main Street Center, has been canceled.
Old Sandy
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags and string backpacks with school supplies at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host its annual quiltathon fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the library along 12th Street in Franklin.
Retired Oil City Area School District staff members will hold their 22nd annual first-day-of-school celebration Tuesday, Aug. 30.
A history event of sorts was held as part of Rimersburg Community Days on Saturday, but it was more of a family reunion.
Aug. 15, 2000
The annual Greenways awards ceremony will be held Friday at Franklin’s Riverfront Park.
AKC Labs, yellow, black and chocolate, dew clawed, wormed…
The Keystone School District has the following Positions …
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches - PF24, SunHi, White, Donut & …
FREE Tuition Tax School Earn extra income after taking th…
Attention Please read Matthew chapter 24 in the Bible.
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…