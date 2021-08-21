Aug. 21, 1999
After dropping its first two games, Franklin Senior Little League team has responded with three straight wins, including Friday's 6-1 victory over British Columbia, the Canadian champs, in the 39th Senior Little League World Series.
My congregation is eight months into the 2021 New Testament Challenge, together reading the New Testament in one year. To some it seemed a daunting task, but broken down into manageable segments it really is quite easy — 260 chapters in 365 days.
The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.
A car cruise will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Farmer In the Dell Restaurant at 161 North Main St. in Cooperstown.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,523 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Friday morning, including 2,971 tests at the hospital and 12,552 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 970 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has four COVID-19 in-…
Venango County's new Veterans Affairs director has been on the job for a few weeks.
CLARION - The Clarion community medical building on Route 68 is scheduled to open in September, according to a release from Penn Highlands Health Care.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold a virtual public night at 8 p.m. tonight.
NEW BETHLEHEM - There might not be classes in the Redbank Valley School District, but there will be extracurricular activities.
HARRISBURG - State Rep. R. Lee James announced Friday that $20 million in coronavirus pandemic relief funding is now available to help image and hair care professionals.
A section of Route 8 (North Seneca Street) in Oil City will close to through traffic from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 for railroad track repairs.
The Band Hanna will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Pipeline Alley, Oil City.
Aug. 20, 1999
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, second; and Barry Cressman and Nancy Daye, third.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,008 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,807 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,233 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital reported it has o…
David and Sandy Gammello celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 30.
Chris and Gail Rowland of Oil City will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The Penn State Master Gardeners program in Venango County is looking for volunteers to help educate the public on sustainability and environmental stewardship.
PennDOT’s northwest region is urging motorists and residents to help reduce litter along roads by taking preventive actions and assist department employees with clean-up efforts.
CLARION — Clarion University last week announced face masks will be required indoors at the start of the upcoming semester, regardless of vaccination status.
Aug. 19, 1999
Following a very brief meeting Wednesday, Forest County commissioners and the county’s community and economic development director discussed the ongoing updates being made to the county’s GIS maps in preparation for next generation 911.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its fourth year of Leadership Venango, a leadership training program for community members.
Local author Corey McCullough is sharing the history of Oil City through his most recent book, “Rust on the Allegheny: A Novel by Corey McCullough.”
The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold a used book sale Saturday at the library while the Oil Region Festival of the Book is going on outside the library in the Central Avenue Plaza.
First Presbyterian Church of Clarion will distribute food and other items from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, while supplies last.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is giving away copies of the "Sketchbook of Victorian Architecture of the Oil Heritage Region," a publication intended for youths.
Aug. 18, 1999
