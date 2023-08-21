Aug. 21, 2001

Back-to-school shopping for Valley Grove School District this year included 652 locks for hallway lockers. Theft from lockers has not been a problem, according to principal Michael Stahlman.

Tionesta Indian Festival wraps up
  • Randy Bartley

The 57th Tionesta Indiana Festival concluded Sunday with a community church service, the AmVets pancake breakfast, the Neil Snerringer memorial car and motorcycle cruise-in and a volleyball tournament.

Jefferson firearms, Indian artifact show set Sept. 2

  • Randy Bartley

The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.