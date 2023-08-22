Aug. 22, 2001

Franklin’s Zack Thoma fired a 75 Tuesday to lead the Knights to a 426-457 win over Corry in non-conference golf action at the North Hills Golf Course.

Community News

Overdose awareness vigil scheduled

  • From staff reports

UPMC Women’s Recovery Center, and Family Service & Children’s Aid Society will hold an Overdose Awareness Day Vigil of Hope from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the parking lot on the side of UPMC Magee Women’s OBGYN building at 1310 Liberty St. in Franklin.

Tionesta Indian Festival wraps up
  • Randy Bartley

The 57th Tionesta Indiana Festival concluded Sunday with a community church service, the AmVets pancake breakfast, the Neil Snerringer memorial car and motorcycle cruise-in and a volleyball tournament.

Community News

Jefferson firearms, Indian artifact show set Sept. 2

  • Randy Bartley

The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.