Aug. 22, 2000

Anticipated highlights of this year’s Applefest celebration include musical sounds from the 50s to the 90s spanning Jamaica to New Orleans to Tennessee, a world-champion juggler and marionettes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Seneca tribe returns to Tionesta
Community News

Seneca tribe returns to Tionesta

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

TIONESTA — The Allegany River Dancers from the Seneca tribe in Salamanca, New York, returned to the Tionesta Indian Festival on Saturday night to an overflow crowd.

Veterans treated to picnic
Community News

Veterans treated to picnic

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

SHIPPENVILLE — For the 12th consecutive year, Clarion County military veterans were treated to a picnic at Clarion County Park on Saturday afternoon.

WEDDING: Brancato/Griffith
Community News

WEDDING: Brancato/Griffith

Joseph and Shannon Thomas Brancato of Conneaut Lake announce the marriage of their daughter, Kenzie Jo Brancato, to Dr. Justin Griffith of Youngstown, Ohio.

Community News

State reports region's daily average number of COVID-19 cases

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Venango and Forest counties, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which the entire region reported decreases.

Community News

Precious Paws founder to be honored

  • From staff reports

Cathy Baldwin, who founded Precious Paws Animal Rescue in 2001, will be honored for her service to animals during a public ceremony at the nonprofit’s Seneca clinic during a ceremony from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Community News

Clarion community discussion canceled

  • From staff reports

A community discussion about how Clarion residents can work on becoming a more welcoming community, which was to be held today at the Clarion Main Street Center, has been canceled.