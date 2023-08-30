Venango Technology Center students Jake Carbaugh, Matt Waters and Tim Bechtel prepared a modular home for transport. The three-bedroom, ranch-style home was built by students at the school and will be moved to the owners’ lot today. It is a 26-by-48 foot structure.
BRADFORD — University of Pittsburgh-Bradford engineering technology students became trained machinists and CNC operators this summer as a result of the school’s partnership with the University of Pittsburgh-Titusville.
NEW MEMBERS — Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser were inducted as new members into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. The club meets at noon Mondays at the Clarion YMCA, and more information is available by visiting www.clarionrotary.com
CLARION — Four months after fire destroyed PennWest-Clarion’s Community Learning Workshop, co-founders and PennWest faculty members Leah Chambers and Rich Lane located a new home for the workshop — at 622 Main St., next to Dan Smith’s Candies — and are preparing to reopen in mid-September.
AWARDED — Edward Jones Financial advisor Jon Williams, of Clarion, has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes/SHOOK Research. The list is made up of more than 1,460 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40. This is the second time Wi…