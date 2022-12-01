Dec. 1, 2000
Pennsylvania hunters killed a record 3,070 black bears last week during the three-day bear season. The number broke the previous record of 2,598 set in 1998.
Seneca Rocks Audubon will hold a “Member Night” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Clarion Free Library.
The Venango Chorus will present a concert titled “Goin’ Home” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
Ben and Sandy Beichner of Shippenville will mark their 50-year wedding anniversary on Friday.
100TH BIRTHDAY — A card shower for Virginia Smith of Franklin will be held Dec. 6 in honor of her 100th birthday. Cards may be mailed to Virginia Smith, c/o The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 202, Franklin, 16323.
The annual Christmas concert performed by the Union middle school and high school bands will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Union High School.
The Titusville division of Women’s Services Office is in a new location at 123 N. Franklin St. in Titusville.
Children will be able to get a taste of Christmases past this Saturday in Franklin during the Franklin Retail and Business Association’s Old-Fashioned Christmas event.
Belles Lettres
Nov. 30, 2000
PennDOT’s District 10 is inviting the public to vote on nine plows decorated by high school students in Clarion, Jefferson and three other counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program.
St. James Memorial Episcopal Church in Titusville will hold a pipe organ recital at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, that will commemorate the ministry of Vicar Martha Ishman, who will retire in January.
Shoppers in Rural King on Route 8 outside Franklin were able to see an unusual sight Saturday — a large group of Dobermans getting a picture with Santa Claus.
The American Cancer Society will offer the public the opportunity to symbolically light a bulb on its Tree of Hope located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall near the former Bon Ton.
The annual In the Nick of Time campaign, a community project designed to provide area teenagers with holiday gifts, is underway.
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry’s Christmas tree display is now open.
The TGIF Solutions — McMahon Brothers Insurance business is seeking help from the community for its Christmas toy drive.
Oil City TOPS
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.
Nov. 29, 2000
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Clarion County Special Olympics has reorganized and is now part of the northwest region of Pennsylvania Special Olympics.
An unusual number of obstacles challenged the organizers of Franklin’s Light-Up Night this year, according to Franklin events and marketing coordinator Ronnie Beith.
Nov. 28, 2000
Nov. 27, 2000
Today is the first day of Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season, and hunters were out and about Friday gearing up for the big day.
The 2022 Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Rhoades Auditorium at PennWest-Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City.
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry has partnered with Life Ministries to offer tours of Joseph Sibley’s River Ridge mansion Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Nov. 25, 2000
Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days.
Dog licenses will go on sale Dec. 1.
The Chocoholics For a Cause Relay for Life team will set up a fundraising station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at the Cranberry Mall.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honors lists for the first quarter grading period:
Julie Cartwright of Franklin announces the marriage of her son, Zachary Cartwright, to Dr. Kristen Underbrink of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Nov. 23, 2000