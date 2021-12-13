Dec. 13, 1999
Briana Whisner, Brenna Martin, Bethany Moore and Tim Free surprised theater-goers Saturday evening prior to performing in “The Nutcracker” at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
Barrow card party — Charlene Huber, Mary Ann Richardson and Teresa Russel were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.
The state Department of Health announced a free, drive-up COVID-19 testing site will open next week in Jefferson County.
Hunter John Harriett, son of Kevin and Angela Harriett of Oil City, and grandson of Ed and Patti Shontz of Oil City and Jim and Rose Harriett of Cranberry, will celebrate his first birthday today.
Franklin
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has announced it has awarded more than $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, including $172,353 to administer PSN grant funds in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
A lottery ticket placed in a Christmas stocking for a youngster might seem like a harmless bit of fun, but it can lead to greater problems among area youth, according to information from the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The three libraries in the Oil Region Library Association will be gradually making the switch to RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology in the coming months.
Dec. 11, 1999
Season of Light at Clarion University
The Oil Region Alliance is joining with the Lumber Heritage Region to share information about two prominent industries that helped build America and the links between the two in a series called “Boom Heritage.”
Dec. 10, 1999
HARRISBURG — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, which serves the tri-county area, will receive $748,675 from nearly $11.4 million of the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has increased.
Michael and Kathy Johnson of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The engagement of Terri Gilmore and Mark Yoder, both of Meadville, has been announced.
Keystone Class of 1961
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.
The publication of an annual calendar was once a featured perk offered to subscribers of The Derrick.
Franklin
Services through the Forest County Transportation Department will be unavailable through Friday, Dec. 17.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development has announced that the Clarion County COVID-19 Outdoor Recovery Initiative has received a Neighborhood Assistance Program grant.
Jeffrey and Karen Sehman of Franklin announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, Ryan Sehman, to Tessa Thomas, both of Tyrone, Pa.
The Venango Technology Center welcomed 37 new students into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society during an induction ceremony held Thursday.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Clarion Hospital vaccine clinic
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced $1.675 million in state funding, from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), will be distributed to Oil City to assist with projects aimed at revitalization.
An additional $770 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $38,564.
The annual Shop With a Hero event was held Monday at the Cranberry Walmart and a good time was had by all.
At its reorganization meeting on Monday evening, the Oil City School Board swore in six board members — two newly elected and four incumbents — and announced a vacancy due to the death of another board member.
Dec. 7, 1999
About the Hall The Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame was created in 2011 by the Oil City Chapter, Izaak Walton League of America to honor Venango County men and women who made significant and lasting contributions to conservation and the environment. The Conservation Hall of Fame is h…
Dec. 6, 1999
Leonard “Lenny” Hribar, a retired Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife conservation officer, and the late Raymond L. Cramer were inducted Sunday into the Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame.
The Festival of Trees returned to Cook Forest on Friday after a one-year absence due to COVID-19. “It is bigger and better than what we had in 2019,” said Misty Stanley, director of the Sawmill Center in Cook Forest.
State and local government officials, representatives from the Oil Region Alliance and the Oil City Main Street Program, along with other visitors gathered Saturday morning at a reception in Oil City to welcome a new mural.
Clarion welcomed Santa Claus to town on Saturday evening.
Pennsylvanians for Human Life and St. Joseph Church in Oil City are sponsoring a bus trip to Washington, D.C., where participants will attend the 49th annual March for Life and rally which takes place on Friday, Jan. 21.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Nov. 29, with 9 members weighing in.
