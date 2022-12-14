Rocky Grove High School students who have shown extra interest in the election had a lively discussion about some of the man issues surrounding this year's drama at the end of school Wednesday. The Electoral College was a favorite topic among the students.
There might not be enough snow for a one-horse open sleigh, but family cart rides and kids’ pony rides are being offered Saturday at the Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association (VARHA) as part of its open house event.
APPOINTED — Rebecca Saintz will replace Darlene Maginnis as executive director of the Titusville Chamber of Commerce. Maginnis is retiring this year. “I have spent the last decade traveling the Midwest as a military wife and have gained a lot of experience doing volunteer work with military …
The Oil City Arts Council will hold “Pictures with Santa,” a free event in the Great Room of the National Transit Building at 206 Seneca St. in downtown Oil City, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and again on Dec. 17.