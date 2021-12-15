Dec. 15, 1999
Charles Schulz, the creator of the “Peanuts” cartoon, has announced he is retiring after 50 years of writing, drawing, coloring and lettering each “Peanuts” comic strip.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Charles Schulz, the creator of the “Peanuts” cartoon, has announced he is retiring after 50 years of writing, drawing, coloring and lettering each “Peanuts” comic strip.
Clarion County on Monday morning will conduct its bi-annual judicial sale, which Tax Claim Bureau Director Megan Kerr said has 71 people registered for the auction of 29 properties.
Dec. 15, 1999
The new Clarion County emergency dispatch center could be open as early May, according to Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
An additional $65 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $38,629.
Oil City TOPS — Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Dec. 14, 1999
Members of the Venango County Democratic Party will deliver free Christmas dinners to area residents.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 18,253 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 15,257 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,641 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has seven COVID-19 in-patients (six confirmed an…
Scholarships
Dec. 13, 1999
Barrow card party — Charlene Huber, Mary Ann Richardson and Teresa Russel were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.
The state Department of Health announced a free, drive-up COVID-19 testing site will open next week in Jefferson County.
Hunter John Harriett, son of Kevin and Angela Harriett of Oil City, and grandson of Ed and Patti Shontz of Oil City and Jim and Rose Harriett of Cranberry, will celebrate his first birthday today.
Franklin
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has announced it has awarded more than $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, including $172,353 to administer PSN grant funds in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Dec. 11, 1999
A lottery ticket placed in a Christmas stocking for a youngster might seem like a harmless bit of fun, but it can lead to greater problems among area youth, according to information from the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The three libraries in the Oil Region Library Association will be gradually making the switch to RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology in the coming months.
Season of Light at Clarion University
Dec. 10, 1999
The Oil Region Alliance is joining with the Lumber Heritage Region to share information about two prominent industries that helped build America and the links between the two in a series called “Boom Heritage.”
HARRISBURG — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, which serves the tri-county area, will receive $748,675 from nearly $11.4 million of the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Michael and Kathy Johnson of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The engagement of Terri Gilmore and Mark Yoder, both of Meadville, has been announced.
Keystone Class of 1961
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.
The publication of an annual calendar was once a featured perk offered to subscribers of The Derrick.
Franklin
Services through the Forest County Transportation Department will be unavailable through Friday, Dec. 17.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development has announced that the Clarion County COVID-19 Outdoor Recovery Initiative has received a Neighborhood Assistance Program grant.
Jeffrey and Karen Sehman of Franklin announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, Ryan Sehman, to Tessa Thomas, both of Tyrone, Pa.
The Venango Technology Center welcomed 37 new students into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society during an induction ceremony held Thursday.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Clarion Hospital vaccine clinic
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced $1.675 million in state funding, from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), will be distributed to Oil City to assist with projects aimed at revitalization.
An additional $770 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $38,564.
The annual Shop With a Hero event was held Monday at the Cranberry Walmart and a good time was had by all.
At its reorganization meeting on Monday evening, the Oil City School Board swore in six board members — two newly elected and four incumbents — and announced a vacancy due to the death of another board member.
Fischer Downhill Skis - Never used - White with Red/Black…
For Sale: 4 homes, 2 large garages, approximately 2 acres…
Full Time Dock Worker, will train. Apply in person at: Ai…
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
THE Colleen I. Gonzales family would like to thank the VN…
BUILDING 2& GROUNDS COMMITTEE MEETING The Keystone Sc…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Donald L. Wilson, …