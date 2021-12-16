Dec. 16, 1999
A Baltimore-based power company plans to construct a $100 million gas-fired generating plant in Rockland Township. It will generate electricity during peak energy use times and create several permanent jobs.
Updated: December 16, 2021 @ 5:02 am
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council last week gave tentative approval to its 2022 general fund budget, totaling $2,508,350. The budget does not call for any tax increases.
Clarion County on Monday morning will conduct its bi-annual judicial sale, which Tax Claim Bureau Director Megan Kerr said has 71 people registered for the auction of 29 properties.
Redbank Valley Trails Association (RVTA) has opened its annual December Challenge to raise funds for upkeep of the trails.
Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at UPMC Northwest, and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, UPMC Northwest (OSMA), 44 Circle St. in Franklin.
The Oil Heritage Society along with the Oil City Library will be offering the complete 2021 set of 15 issues of the “Hidden Heritage” series bound in a folder.
Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $33 million for 25 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 200 jobs across Pennsylvania.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuel and Frank Klinger, second; and Barry Cressman and Lois Greggs, third.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has, for the most part, decreased.
GRADUATED — Gordon Barrows, Mayor of New Bethlehem, recently graduated from a Doctor of Business Administration program, concentrating in Information Technology from Liberty University located in Lynchburg, Virginia. Barrows also was recently accepted into Liberty University’s Rawlings Schoo…
HARRISBURG — The state Senate passed legislation, co-sponsored by Sen. Scott Hutchinson, that would keep Polk State Center open for a minimum of five years.
Dec. 15, 1999
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The new Clarion County emergency dispatch center could be open as early May, according to Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan.
An additional $65 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $38,629.
Oil City TOPS — Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Dec. 14, 1999
Members of the Venango County Democratic Party will deliver free Christmas dinners to area residents.
Scholarships
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 18,253 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 15,257 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,641 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has seven COVID-19 in-patients (six confirmed an…
Dec. 13, 1999
Barrow card party — Charlene Huber, Mary Ann Richardson and Teresa Russel were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.
Hunter John Harriett, son of Kevin and Angela Harriett of Oil City, and grandson of Ed and Patti Shontz of Oil City and Jim and Rose Harriett of Cranberry, will celebrate his first birthday today.
Franklin
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has announced it has awarded more than $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, including $172,353 to administer PSN grant funds in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Dec. 11, 1999
A lottery ticket placed in a Christmas stocking for a youngster might seem like a harmless bit of fun, but it can lead to greater problems among area youth, according to information from the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The three libraries in the Oil Region Library Association will be gradually making the switch to RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology in the coming months.
The state Department of Health announced a free, drive-up COVID-19 testing site will open next week in Jefferson County.
Season of Light at Clarion University
Dec. 10, 1999
The Oil Region Alliance is joining with the Lumber Heritage Region to share information about two prominent industries that helped build America and the links between the two in a series called “Boom Heritage.”
HARRISBURG — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, which serves the tri-county area, will receive $748,675 from nearly $11.4 million of the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Michael and Kathy Johnson of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The engagement of Terri Gilmore and Mark Yoder, both of Meadville, has been announced.
Keystone Class of 1961
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.
The publication of an annual calendar was once a featured perk offered to subscribers of The Derrick.
Franklin
