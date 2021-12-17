Dec. 17, 1999
The Rev. Robert Stover, an Oil City High School graduate, has been named director of church relations for Thiel College.
Updated: December 17, 2021 @ 7:00 am
Dec. 17, 1999
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson earlier this week hosted a meeting with the Federal Highway Administration in regard to the state’s plan to toll nine major bridges throughout Pennsylvania.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director of Rural Development Bob Morgan announced Thursday that USDA is investing $11.3 million in three projects to build and improve critical infrastructure in rural Pennsylvania.
Anna Winkler of Emlenton will celebrate her 95th birthday Dec. 25.
Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, whose nomination was confirmed Wednesday by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, will be sworn in on Jan. 3 at the Venango County Courthouse when the other Venango County officials electe…
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced more than $70 million in funding for 62 airports in Pennsylvania, including four in the region.
Belles Lettres — Belles Lettres held their annual Christmas luncheon at the clubhouse.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council, Franklin Retail & Business Association, and Galaxy Federal Credit Union announced the winners of their Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest.
The eAcademy students tour of Franklin businesses took them to a variety of diverse and niche establishments throughout the day.
Dec. 16, 1999
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuel and Frank Klinger, second; and Barry Cressman and Lois Greggs, third.
GRADUATED — Gordon Barrows, Mayor of New Bethlehem, recently graduated from a Doctor of Business Administration program, concentrating in Information Technology from Liberty University located in Lynchburg, Virginia. Barrows also was recently accepted into Liberty University’s Rawlings Schoo…
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council last week gave tentative approval to its 2022 general fund budget, totaling $2,508,350. The budget does not call for any tax increases.
Redbank Valley Trails Association (RVTA) has opened its annual December Challenge to raise funds for upkeep of the trails.
HARRISBURG — The state Senate passed legislation, co-sponsored by Sen. Scott Hutchinson, that would keep Polk State Center open for a minimum of five years.
Clarion County on Monday morning will conduct its bi-annual judicial sale, which Tax Claim Bureau Director Megan Kerr said has 71 people registered for the auction of 29 properties.
The Oil Heritage Society along with the Oil City Library will be offering the complete 2021 set of 15 issues of the “Hidden Heritage” series bound in a folder.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has, for the most part, decreased.
Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at UPMC Northwest, and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, UPMC Northwest (OSMA), 44 Circle St. in Franklin.
Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $33 million for 25 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 200 jobs across Pennsylvania.
Dec. 15, 1999
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The new Clarion County emergency dispatch center could be open as early May, according to Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan.
An additional $65 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $38,629.
Oil City TOPS — Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Dec. 14, 1999
Members of the Venango County Democratic Party will deliver free Christmas dinners to area residents.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 18,253 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 15,257 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,641 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has seven COVID-19 in-patients (six confirmed an…
Dec. 13, 1999
Barrow card party — Charlene Huber, Mary Ann Richardson and Teresa Russel were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.
Hunter John Harriett, son of Kevin and Angela Harriett of Oil City, and grandson of Ed and Patti Shontz of Oil City and Jim and Rose Harriett of Cranberry, will celebrate his first birthday today.
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has announced it has awarded more than $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, including $172,353 to administer PSN grant funds in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Dec. 11, 1999
The three libraries in the Oil Region Library Association will be gradually making the switch to RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology in the coming months.
A lottery ticket placed in a Christmas stocking for a youngster might seem like a harmless bit of fun, but it can lead to greater problems among area youth, according to information from the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The state Department of Health announced a free, drive-up COVID-19 testing site will open next week in Jefferson County.
