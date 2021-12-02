Dec. 2, 1999
The Franklin Follies, a 70-minute show, is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre. This will be the twelfth Franklin Follies annual show.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Franklin Follies, a 70-minute show, is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre. This will be the twelfth Franklin Follies annual show.
The Allegheny National Forest, through the U.S. Forest Service, is accepting proposals seeking funds for local natural resource projects through the Allegheny Resource Advisory Committee (RAC).
Brandon Boocks is the new director of the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry.
With so many challenges this year, staff members at TGIF Solutions — McMahan Brothers Insurance say they want to make sure hunger within the community isn’t one of those issues.
A Venango County assistance program aimed at helping people pay for housing costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic is not available to people who live in Oil City and Franklin.
Dec. 2, 1999
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Sabrina Backer was unanimously elected president of the Franklin School Board at the panel’s reorganization meeting Wednesday night.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area in the recent seven-day reporting period has significantly gone down from the previous seven-day period.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s October seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
A holiday food drive to benefit Community Services of Venango County and the Oil City Salvation Army will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the North and South side fire stations in Oil City.
The American Cancer Society will offer the public the opportunity to symbolically light a bulb on its Tree of Hope located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall near the former Bon Ton.
Venango County has funding available to help county residents catch up on past due balances for rent, mortgage and private utilities.
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced that a winter landscapes photo contest will run from December through February.
Although Betsy Kellner is leaving some big shoes to fill, the Venango Museum is ready to welcome new executive director Brandon Boocks.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Tuesday introduced the Food Donation Improvement Act to expand food donation efforts across the country.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry announced it has extended its deadline as well as the eligibility area for the Holiday House Decorating Contest.
Dec. 1, 1999
Santa Claus will be coming to Sugarcreek Borough escorted by Rocky Grove volunteer firefighters on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Nov. 30, 1999
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Nov. 22 with 9 members weighing in.
BIRTHDAYS — Sugar Creek Station residents celebrating birthdays in December are Nola Proper, Dec. 4; Gladys Finefrock, Ann Moodie, Florence Dailey and Alice Butler, all Dec. 5; Alvin Arnold and Nancy Harriger, both Dec. 6; and Mike Catanzaro, Dec. 12.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 17,353 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 14,504 tests at the hospital’s outdoor collection site. A total of 3,402 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 14 COVID-19 in-pat…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss issues pertaining to the 15th Congressional District, his Washington office announced.
The 2021 Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Venango Campus’ Rhoades Center Auditorium. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced updated hours for two free, drive-up COVID-19 testing sites in Crawford and Jefferson counties.
LEEPER — The Leeper Flower Pad will host its annual Light Up Night at 6:30 Sunday at the intersection of Routes 36 and 66.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Jack Dean Carson of Tionesta. The article was submitted by his daughter Amy.
Ed and Sharon Conn of Reno will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Nov. 29, 1999
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, third.
James and Stephanie Singer of Oil City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Nov. 20.
Adria Jean Kaye Sterling, daughter of Ian and Erica Sterling of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday Saturday, Nov. 27. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, …
A former Oil City resident who now lives in Brookville has published a book that asks the simple question, “Was Anybody Really Listening?”
Here are the leaf pick-up schedules next week for Oil City and Franklin:
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from both Venango and Clarion counties in the recent seven-day reporting period has gone down from the previous seven-day period, while the rate in Forest County has gone up.
Silver Cornet Band concert
Nov. 26, 1999
Kiara Phillips, an eighth grade student at Keystone High School, won first place in the annual Patriot’s Pen essay contest sponsored by the Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145 and its auxiliary.
1)537 feet 6 1/4 well casing 8 thread $2500.00 2) 2-1200 …
Chevy Colorado 2008, 4x4, 5-cylinder, extended cab, recen…
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), cabbage &a…
Found German Shepherd on Rt. 322 Nov. 30. Please contact …
Hydetown Beverage Inc. for sale, 2 miles from Titsuville,…
Western PA Operating Engineers Heavy Construction Equipme…
1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…