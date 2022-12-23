Windy. Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Morning high of 38F with temps falling sharply to near 0. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Tonight
Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low -2F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
The upcoming solar eclipse on Christmas Day reinforces a well-known climate phenomenon – there’s less sun in the north. The eclipse will begin at 10:57 a.m. and will end at 2:10 p.m. This will be the last Christmas Day eclipse for about 300 years.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the National Heritage Area Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson, which reauthorizes the Oil Region National Heritage Area in Venango and eastern Crawford counties.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced his Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth (STURDY) Act has passed the Senate as part of the 2023 spending bill, which now goes to the U.S. House of Representatives.
CERTIFIED — Aaron Ritsig, a government contracting specialist at the Northwest Commission in Oil City, has been certified as an associate procurement professional (APP) by the Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (APTAC). The certification signifies extensive knowledge and…
Even though they’re very new to the world, newborn babies at UPMC Northwest spread some Christmas cheer Wednesday afternoon at the hospital as nurses dressed them as the tree from Eat’n Park’s classic Christmas Star commercial.
HARRISBURG — State Sen. Scott Hutchinson of Oil City was recently honored with the “Guardian of Small Business” award by the National Federation of Independent Business, an organization that advocates for small and independent business operators.
DESIGNATION — Chad Ellis, an employee of the Rossbacher Insurance Group, has earned the designation of certified insurance counselor (CIC). Ellis successfully completed a comprehensive insurance education program to receive the CIC designation, which is considered one of the most prestigious…
CLARION — PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the bridge preservation project of the existing structure carrying Route 322 over the Clarion River in Clarion and Paint Townships in Clarion County.
The Federal Communications Commission, as part of the development of new broadband maps, has requested that the public submit necessary challenges to pre-production draft maps, which are now available on the FCC website.
The traffic lights at the Coefields Corners in Franklin, which is the intersection of 13th Street, Grant Street, Meadville Pike, Rocky Grove Avenue and Second Avenue, has experienced a “catastrophic failure” and will need a complete replacement of the traffic controller.