Dec. 27, 1999
The Franklin Gardeners Association has announced its holiday decorating contest winners. Lisa Smith of Franklin RD 5 won for best exterior entrance using natural materials.
Cloudy with rain and snow this morning changing to all rain for the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. High 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. About one inch of snow expected..
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: December 27, 2021 @ 8:19 am
Dec. 24, 1999
WINNERS — Bridget Wood of Franklin won the first place prize of $400 in the Franklin Christmas Cash promotion. Shoppers who spent $15 or more at participating businesses were eligible to enter the drawing, and the winners received Franklin Retail Association gift certificates. Sarah Morrison…
The Grinch made his annual Christmas appearance Wednesday at Cranberry Elementary School.
Dec. 23, 1999
The hallways at the Clarion County Community Action building in Clarion are lined with donated food items because the small office building also serves as the Clarion Food Pantry.
Schubert Musical Club — The Schubert Musical Club presented its annual Christmas concert, “Sounds of the Season,” on Dec. 12 at Grace United Methodist Church.
GraduatesAimee Haslet, a 2018 graduate of West Forest High School in Tionesta, graduated summa cum laude this month from Clarion University.
BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during January: Gladys Coxson, Jan. 5; Margaret Himes, Jan. 14; Betty Aoun, Jan. 19; Pauline Paden, Jan. 26; and Louis Schaeffer, Jan. 29.
GROVE CITY — Knox resident and Grove City College student Dalton Jones took fourth place for his presentation at the American College of Sports Medicine Mid Atlantic Regional Conference in Harrisburg.
A senior citizen driver improvement course will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Clarion Senior Center.
Cook Forest State Park has scheduled some January events.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority was updated on the county’s recycling center at the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
The Hawthorn Area Fire Department will hold a New Year’s Eve bingo bash on Friday, Dec. 31, at the fire hall at 3891 Main St. in Hawthorn.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has, for the most part, decreased by approximately double from the previous seven-day period.
Oil City is gearing up for its First Night festivities on New Year’s Eve.
The Cranberry Township Economic and Development Committee heard updates Tuesday on the Cranberry Mall, an upcoming outdoor expo and the ongoing housing development issues the panel has worked on throughout the year.
The Karma Coffee Concert Series will continue in January in downtown Oil City.
The Clarion Free Library has announced its story time schedule for January.
A story based on an interview with U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson contained incorrect information on the year that the past election took place. The correct information should have read as follows:
Dec. 22, 1999
HARRISBURG — The agriculture Linked (AgriLink) Investment Program, which provides low-interest loans to qualified farmers and farms, reactivated Monday, according to a press release from state Rep. R. Lee James.
Franklin has announced the winners of its “Get Lit” Christmas home decorating competition.
Dec. 21, 1999
Christian Singles — The Christian Singles group of Oil City’s Second Presbyterian Church has planned several winter activities.
ACHIEVEMENT — Jenny Siembida Beretsky, a 2003 Oil City High School graduate, completed her first Ironman race in Panama City, Florida, in November. She finished with a time of 12:52:03. Her overall place was 595th out of 1701 and 118th out of 428 women. The Ironman race consists of a 2.4-mil…
Dec. 20, 1999
A Christmas dinner, organized by the Ackermann family, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Venus Evangelical Church, 113 Route 157, Venus.
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City is undergoing extensive renovations.
This mid-century postcard highlights the entrance of the Drake Theatre. The large, opulent theater was the most notable part of the sprawling Drake Building complex that filled a city block.
Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will revise the fixed route bus fare and bus pass structure in Venango and Crawford counties effective Jan. 1.
Dean’s list
Dec. 18, 1999
Dec. 17, 1999
Anna Winkler of Emlenton will celebrate her 95th birthday Dec. 25.
Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, whose nomination was confirmed Wednesday by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, will be sworn in on Jan. 3 at the Venango County Courthouse when the other Venango County officials electe…
