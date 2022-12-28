Dec. 28, 2000
The Venango County region has likely seen its last above-freezing temperatures for the year. The last day area temperatures crept above the 32-degree mark was Dec. 17, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.
KNOX — It took some time, but the Keystone School Board finally got its superintendent.
Clarion TOPS
Thursday, Dec. 29
Dec. 27, 2000
HARRISBURG — Timothy Hummel, a resident of Kennerdell, is among the 102 cadets who have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
Dec. 26, 2000
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Donald J. Cyphert of Leeper. The article was submitted by his family.)
Several area churches have planned special services to celebrate the Christmas holiday. Here is a look:
Cranberry School Board members are looking to scale down the scope of the renovation projects at the school district’s elementary and high school buildings.
HARRISBURG — State police Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, and that five of the graduates have been assigned to three local barracks.
TIONESTA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will begin accepting live evergreen Christmas trees at Tionesta Lake, which will be used for aquatic habitat-improvement projects, beginning Tuesday.
Sugarcreek Borough police, in conjunction with Community Services of Venango County, collected $1,200 worth of non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products in the department’s sixth annual food drive.
Dec. 23, 2000
Pennsylvania state police are reminding pet owners that they are required to provide their animals with basic needs, as defined by law, or face potential animal neglect and/or cruelty charges.
Franklin School Board members awarded a contract for the replacement of the high school windows during their final meeting of the year this week.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the National Heritage Area Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson, which reauthorizes the Oil Region National Heritage Area in Venango and eastern Crawford counties.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced his Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth (STURDY) Act has passed the Senate as part of the 2023 spending bill, which now goes to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
CERTIFIED — Aaron Ritsig, a government contracting specialist at the Northwest Commission in Oil City, has been certified as an associate procurement professional (APP) by the Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (APTAC). The certification signifies extensive knowledge and…
With frigid temperatures here the next few days, AAA is reminding homeowners and renters that preparing and maintaining a home for inclement weather is essential to help avoid winter-related repairs.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced Senate passage of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, bipartisan legislation that would ensure pregnant women are treated fairly on the job.
Dec. 22, 2000
Tri-City bridge club
Even though they’re very new to the world, newborn babies at UPMC Northwest spread some Christmas cheer Wednesday afternoon at the hospital as nurses dressed them as the tree from Eat’n Park’s classic Christmas Star commercial.
Dec. 21, 2000
PITTSBURGH — Federal officials are issuing a public alert regarding an increase in the online exploitation of children and teens.
HARRISBURG — State Sen. Scott Hutchinson of Oil City was recently honored with the “Guardian of Small Business” award by the National Federation of Independent Business, an organization that advocates for small and independent business operators.
A couple who wishes to remain anonymous has donated 24 red and green LED Christmas trees to UPMC Northwest.
Oil City TOPS
Dec. 20, 2000
DESIGNATION — Chad Ellis, an employee of the Rossbacher Insurance Group, has earned the designation of certified insurance counselor (CIC). Ellis successfully completed a comprehensive insurance education program to receive the CIC designation, which is considered one of the most prestigious…
CLARION — PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the bridge preservation project of the existing structure carrying Route 322 over the Clarion River in Clarion and Paint Townships in Clarion County.
(Editor’s note: This article was submitted to the newspaper by the journalism class at Cranberry High School and was written by class member and Cranberry Chronicles staff member Brooke Whitling.)
Paul and Lois Rice of Franklin are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Dec. 19, 2000
Mark and Kathryn (Kathy) Lukasiak of Oil City are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary on Friday, which is also the 50-year anniversary of the Steelers’ “Immaculate Reception.”
Ted and Nancy Banner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.