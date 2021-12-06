Dec. 6, 1999
Jason Uholtt of Oil City plays a game on one of four computers at the newly opened Wired Cafe in the Cranberry Mall as Darren Dauberger, co-owner of the new store trains Gabriel Yeykal, of Oil City how to work the coffee machines.
Updated: December 6, 2021 @ 6:18 am
The Festival of Trees returned to Cook Forest on Friday after a one-year absence due to COVID-19. “It is bigger and better than what we had in 2019,” said Misty Stanley, director of the Sawmill Center in Cook Forest.
Clarion welcomed Santa Claus to town on Saturday evening.
State and local government officials, representatives from the Oil Region Alliance and the Oil City Main Street Program, along with other visitors gathered Saturday morning at a reception in Oil City to welcome a new mural.
About the Hall The Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame was created in 2011 by the Oil City Chapter, Izaak Walton League of America to honor Venango County men and women who made significant and lasting contributions to conservation and the environment. The Conservation Hall of Fame is h…
Leonard “Lenny” Hribar, a retired Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife conservation officer, and the late Raymond L. Cramer were inducted Sunday into the Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame.
Pennsylvanians for Human Life and St. Joseph Church in Oil City are sponsoring a bus trip to Washington, D.C., where participants will attend the 49th annual March for Life and rally which takes place on Friday, Jan. 21.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Nov. 29, with 9 members weighing in.
Dec. 4, 1999
Garry N. and Nancy L. Schmader of Lucinda will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary today.
Bethlehem: A Live Walk Through the Village Experience is a free event that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 to 12 at Evangelistic Tabernacle, 216 N. Main St., Cooperstown.
Fallen leaves will be picked up by Franklin city workers next week in the following areas:
The major service project of the Winnifred Tonkin Guild is under way in Venango County. Local directors of the organization are contacting current contributors, as well as new donors, in an effort to collect new garments for distribution to local residents.
Members of the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will participate in the National Audubon Society’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Hand In Hand and Galloway Church have partnered together to give away toys and clothes to friends and neighbors in Venango County.
Bruce Donaldson’s model train exhibit at Donaldson Motors, 714 River Avenue, Emlenton, is welcoming visitors from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays during December and January for its 28th year.
The United Way of Clarion County has announced the availability of grant funding for small arts organizations in the region.
Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in honor of Paul Lorigan and in memory of Martha “Marty” Breene, Margot K. Johnston, Grace Lenar, Annie Lucas, Joseph “Joe” Oliver, Betty Pettis, Matthew Steele, Brian Thomas and Joyce E. Wilson.
Dec. 3, 1999
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 17,538 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,654 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,457 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 16 COVID-19 in-patients (15 confirmed a…
Several streets in Oil City will be closed Saturday morning during the Oil City Main Street Program’s annual “Jingle Bell Run” 5K Run/Walk.
The annual In the Nick of Time campaign, a community project designed to provide area teenagers with holiday gifts, is underway.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell Sherman and Pat Stewart, second; and Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, third.
Dog licenses for 2022 are now available in Venango County.
Burgess Park light display
Congressman Glenn Thompson expressed his concerns during a telephone town hall Wednesday about PennDOT’s proposal to toll nine interstate bridges, including the Canoe Creek Bridge in Clarion County and the North Fork Bridge in Jefferson County.
Clarion County coroner Dan Shingledecker is seeking family members of a Clarion man who was pronounced dead Wednesday.
With so many challenges this year, staff members at TGIF Solutions — McMahan Brothers Insurance say they want to make sure hunger within the community isn’t one of those issues.
The Allegheny National Forest, through the U.S. Forest Service, is accepting proposals seeking funds for local natural resource projects through the Allegheny Resource Advisory Committee (RAC).
A Venango County assistance program aimed at helping people pay for housing costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic is not available to people who live in Oil City and Franklin.
Sabrina Backer was unanimously elected president of the Franklin School Board at the panel’s reorganization meeting Wednesday night.
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Brandon Boocks is the new director of the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry.
Dec. 2, 1999
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area in the recent seven-day reporting period has significantly gone down from the previous seven-day period.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s October seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
A holiday food drive to benefit Community Services of Venango County and the Oil City Salvation Army will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the North and South side fire stations in Oil City.
The American Cancer Society will offer the public the opportunity to symbolically light a bulb on its Tree of Hope located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall near the former Bon Ton.
