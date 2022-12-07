Dec. 7, 2000
The Franklin Public Library board has hired a Pittsburgh architectural firm to oversee a renovation and expansion project at the library.
A new Beginner Bridge Club is now forming.
SHIPPENVILLE — A tax hike in 2023 was mentioned as a possible solution to ease Shippenville’s financial woes. In the end, borough council unanimously voted against it.
The Oil City Arts Council will hold “Pictures with Santa,” a free event in the Great Room of the National Transit Building at 206 Seneca St. in downtown Oil City, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and again on Dec. 17.
This year’s Friends for Food campaign has climbed past $32,000 and is now at $32,765.33.
Sabrina Backer was unanimously reappointed as president of the Franklin Area School Board during the board’s annual reorganization meeting on Monday evening.
Beginner Bridge Club
Dec. 6, 2000
The Valley Grove School Board unanimously voted for Brandon Winger and Cindy Swendsen to keep their positions as president and vice president, respectively, during the board’s reorganization meeting on Monday evening.
The Center Street Bridge is orange. The Franklin-Oil City Zonta Club is currently honoring 16 Days of Activism, which runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10 each year.
Venango County Community Support Services and the United Way of Venango County will distribute their annual Christmas food vouchers on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
RECOGNITION — Rina Irwin, chief executive officer at Child Development Centers Inc. (CDC), recently received national recognition for her leadership.
Oil City Class of 1952
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Dec. 5, 2000
A real old-fashioned downpour threatened to wash out the Franklin Retail and Business Association’s Old-Fashioned Christmas on Saturday, but the weather rallied enough by the event’s start at 11 a.m., and plenty of children and their families ventured downtown.
Dec. 4, 2000
Franklin workers will pick up random piles of leaves through the city next week.
Several streets will be closed in downtown Oil City today during the Oil City Main Street Program’s annual Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk.
Winners of the Oil Region Alliance’s outdoor recreation business plan contest were announced during Friday’s Christmas Past celebration in Oil City.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic has joined Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotic Scholars Program as a special advisor.
There was an error made in the Events Hub listing for the YWCA Sweet Treats event on Saturday. The ad should have read the basket raffle prizes are valued at $200.
COMPLETES TRAINING — Lola Smith of Titusville completed the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards Volunteer Program’s training after participating in a four-day workshop on forest stewardship at Camp Krislund in Centre County. Smith also completed more than 24 hours of classroom and field training in…
Clarion Class of 1960
Dec. 2, 2000
The Oil City Arts Council has announced plans for the city’s annual First Night Oil City celebration on New Year’s Eve.
Dec. 1, 2000
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
The Venango Chorus will present a concert titled “Goin’ Home” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
Seneca Rocks Audubon will hold a “Member Night” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Clarion Free Library.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Ben and Sandy Beichner of Shippenville will mark their 50-year wedding anniversary on Friday.
100TH BIRTHDAY — A card shower for Virginia Smith of Franklin will be held Dec. 6 in honor of her 100th birthday. Cards may be mailed to Virginia Smith, c/o The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 202, Franklin, 16323.
The annual Christmas concert performed by the Union middle school and high school bands will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Union High School.
The Titusville division of Women’s Services Office is in a new location at 123 N. Franklin St. in Titusville.
Children will be able to get a taste of Christmases past this Saturday in Franklin during the Franklin Retail and Business Association’s Old-Fashioned Christmas event.
Belles Lettres
Nov. 30, 2000
PennDOT’s District 10 is inviting the public to vote on nine plows decorated by high school students in Clarion, Jefferson and three other counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program.